RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that it has extended the residence permits and visas for the stranded foreigners under the Saudi ban due to the Covid-19 pandemic to September 30.
The foreigners with Saudi residence permits or visas are now prohibited from entering the kingdom if they are currently in the banned countries.
To help them, the Saudi government has made the decision to automatically extend the validity of their residence permits or visas, free of charge, the General Directorate of Passports said in a statement.
Senate elections: Presidential Reference maintainable: SC
KSA extends visas for stranded foreigners to Sept 30
AGP questions ED’s appointment by OGDCL BoD
PTI’s Barrister Sultan Mehmood elected AJK President
Seeking peace: Taliban say do not want enemies, women's rights to be respected
Pakistan will not make unilateral decision on recognising Taliban regime: Fawad
KSE-100 stages recovery, increases 346 points
Bilawal urges united stance against terrorism amid Afghanistan chaos
Sindh to reopen schools from August 23: education minister
Hyundai sells more Sonata units than it does Elantra in July 2021
Turkey welcomes Taliban statements since their takeover in Afghanistan
Read more stories
Comments