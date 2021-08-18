ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
KSA extends visas for stranded foreigners to Sept 30

APP 18 Aug 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that it has extended the residence permits and visas for the stranded foreigners under the Saudi ban due to the Covid-19 pandemic to September 30.

The foreigners with Saudi residence permits or visas are now prohibited from entering the kingdom if they are currently in the banned countries.

To help them, the Saudi government has made the decision to automatically extend the validity of their residence permits or visas, free of charge, the General Directorate of Passports said in a statement.

