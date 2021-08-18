PU-ASA vows to resist merging of Gujranwala Campus in nascent UG

LAHORE: Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PU-ASA) held its emergent General Body Meeting on Tuesday. The General Body unanimously adopted resolutions condemning Punjab Government's move to merge Punjab University Gujranwala Campus in nascent University of Gujranwala (UG).

The House pledged to resist any such ill intention of depriving Punjab University of its lawful & rightful assets, already providing great educational services to the populous city of Gujranwala.

The House demanded Punjab Government to withdraw the immoral and illegal executive order of taking over of Punjab University's Sub-Campus. Furthermore, the house urged Punjab University's Administration not to place any such item on the agenda of the PU Syndicate.

