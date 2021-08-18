ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
'Protection of rights of consumers, staff top priority of FESCO BODs'

18 Aug 2021

FAISALABAD: Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BODs) Syed Husnain Haider said that protection of the rights of consumers as well as staff is top priority of the board, in this connection all FESCO staff has to play its pivotal role.

He was addressing the officers who rejoined FESCO from different Distribution Companies (DISCOs). Board members including barrister Dr Irfan Ahmed Chattha, Rana Atif, Col Syed Saleem Ahmed (R), Ali Zain and Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed were also present at this occasion. He stressed upon the FESCO officers and officials that provision of uninterrupted power supply and excellent services to the consumers should be their priority. He said that every employee should adopt the self accountability because only corruption free institutions made progress and development.

He said that BOD would provide every possible support for provision of best services to consumers and progress of the company. Officers who rejoin the FESCO are well aware about its dimensions and fully experts in their fields and their arrival would surely change the company culture.

Earlier, General Managers (GMs), Chief Engineers (CEs) and Superintending Engineers (SEs) introduced themselves and showed their determination towards the continuous power supply to the consumers and best services for them.

CEO FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed also addressed the officer and said that now FESCO has its best team which would meet the all expectations of the board, ministry and consumers. He visited the Central Control Room set up at FESCO Headquarters for uninterrupted power supply throughout the region during Muharram and reviewed the arrangements. Central Control Room and six Regional Control Rooms have been set up in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jhang, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Chiniot. All measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout the region on Muharram and Ashura.-PR

