Qureshi to embark on diplomatic mission from 25th

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is expected to leave on a diplomatic mission from August 25 to regional countries to evolve a joint strategy with regard to the future setup in Afghanistan following Taliban takeover.

Diplomatic sources said that the foreign minister is likely to visit Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran from August 25 to 27 to share Pakistan's point of view on the situation in Afghanistan, as Pakistan desires an inclusive political settlement, representing all Afghan ethnic groups.

During his visit, Qureshi will discuss the situation in Afghanistan and exchange views on the transition of power in Kabul.

The sources said that Qureshi would reiterate Pakistan's desire for a broad-based political set up in Afghanistan in his interaction with the leadership of those countries.

They further said that efforts would be made to devise a joint stance with regard to the recognition of the future set up in Afghanistan.

