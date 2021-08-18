ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Overseas Pakistanis showing keen interest in Roshan Digital Account’

Recorder Report 18 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain has said overseas Pakistanis are showing keen interest in the Roshan Digital Account (RDA).

The investment in RDA has surpassed US two billion dollars in eleven months which is a laudable initiative of the SBP and its Governor Dr Reza Baqir, he added.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the success of RDA is helping the economy while steps are being taken to boost remittances by using different tools.

He said that RDA attracted US one billion dollars by 24th April, deposits jumped to $1.5 billion by 27th June while the deposits are increasing at a rapid pace which reflects the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the government.

He said that the government will shortly announce a reward scheme for those sending remittances to encourage them which may improve remittances.

Mian Zahid Hussain noted that demand for the US dollar has eroded the exchange rate pushing rupee to a ten-month low as the dollar was sold at Rs 164 per dollar.

He said that the government should stop the rupee fall against the dollar to provide relief to the masses and the business community.

The IMF has planned to pump 650 billion dollars into the global economy to boost it and Pakistan will get US 2.8 billion dollars in six days under the plan which will strengthen forex reserves.

He said that there are thin chances for further erosion in the exchange rate which will stabilize the economy and provide relief to importers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Overseas Pakistanis Roshan Digital Account SBP forex reserves PBIF Mian Zahid Hussain Dr Reza Baqir

‘Overseas Pakistanis showing keen interest in Roshan Digital Account’

Consortium required to deliver system to support energy goals

EVM: ECP-govt divide becomes sharper

Auto factories push US industrial production higher than expected in July

Ogra seeks govt advice on sale prices of gas

July FDI plunges 31pc YoY

Afghan war over, everyone pardoned: spokesman

Afghan delegation meets PM, army chief

Boris urges PM not to recognise Taliban sans global deal

Biden has not spoken to other world leaders

Gas and RLNG: Sindh govt once again rejects WACOG

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.