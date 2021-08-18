Extension in tenure of FPCCI president opposed

KARACHI: A spokesperson for the United Business Group (UBG), Gulzar Feroze, has expressed strong reservations over the proposal to extend the term of the president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) by two years.

Opposing the efforts to extend the tenure of the post for two years, he said that “the occupying group” had tried unsuccessfully to extend the tenure of the post even before this.

He demanded that the tenure of the president of the FPCCI should not be extended, and it should be reserved to one year.

The position of all the chambers and the business community across the country has been that any decision should be taken only in consultation with the stakeholders.

