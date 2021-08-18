Carrefour prepares fresh graduates for new careers

KARACHI: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, is offering new career opportunities to its freshly inducted graduates, with little or no experience, to develop their professional skills through an intensive four-month training programme.

The Management Trainee Programme (MTP), offered in Lahore, is geared towards developing individuals as future leaders in various aspects of the business, and allowing them to claim managerial roles after formal training and evaluation in different areas of Carrefour’s operations and processes.

Thousands of fresh graduates showed interest in the opportunity from which the selected trainees were chosen based on a rigorous criterion.

During the training, the participants will be integrated into the day-to-day operations of their teams and will assume full responsibility for the tasks assigned to them.

The participants, under the direction established by their mentors and needs of the company, will follow their professional paths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021