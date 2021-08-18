KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 186,584 tonnes of cargo comprising 121,048 tonnes of import cargo and 65,536 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 121,048 tonnes comprised of 35,902 tonnes of containerised cargo; 7,091 tonnes of soy bean seed; 2,035 tonnes of sugar; 9,124 tonnes of wheat and 62,939 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo. The total export cargos of 65,536 tonnes comprised of 45,802 tonnes of containerised cargo; 19,390 tonnes of clinkers and 344 tonnes of bulk cargo.

As many as 7,932 containers comprising of 3,480 containers of import and 4,452 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1,128 of 20's and 1,134 of 40's loaded while 00 of 20's and 42 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 966 of 20's and 854 of 40's loaded containers while 190 of 20's and 794 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were five vessels Hakone Galaxy, Kota Nilam, Oocl Guangzhou, Costas, and Makhambet carrying containers, tankers and general cargo currently at the berths.

There were eight ships namely Hony Future, YM Excellency, Merry Star, Red Ruby, Josco Taicang, Ital Lirica, Teera Bhum, and Kota Nilam sailed out to sea during the reported period. Four ships namely SCF Prime, M.T Lahore, Hakone Galaxy and Medi Hakata are expected to sail on 17-8-21.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 212,033 tonnes comprising of 178,859 tonnes of import cargo and 33,174 tonnes of export cargo including 3,721 loaded and empty containers (1,795 TEUs imports and 1,746 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 178,895 tonnes includes 34,105 tonnes of containerised cargo; 54,806 tonnes of coal; 48,989 tonnes of gas oil; 21,000 tonnes of palm oil; 10,500 tonnes of soy bean; 8,319 tonnes of phosphoric acid; and 1,140 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 33,174 tonnes includes 33,174 tonnes of containerised cargo.

There are 22 ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them five ships, Maersk Kinloss, SC Hong Kong, Dagul, Pacific Diamond and Golar Penguin carrying containers, chemicals, project cargo, mogas, and natural gas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, MW-2,FOTCO and PGPCL respectively on 18h August 2021.

