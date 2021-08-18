Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
18 Aug 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2250.00 2644.00 9377.00 2419.50 19505.00 36064.00 3012.00 2438.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2250.00 2644.00 9377.00 2419.50 19505.00 36064.00 3012.00 2438.00
3-months Buyer 2250.00 2626.00 9404.50 2324.50 19517.00 35417.00 3018.00 2420.00
3-months Seller 2250.00 2626.00 9404.50 2324.50 19517.00 35417.00 3018.00 2420.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 33067.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 33067.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.