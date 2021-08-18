Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
18 Aug 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 17, 2021).
=============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=============================================================================
Azee Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 21,000 17.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,000 17.90
M. M. M. A. Khanani BYCO Petroleum 1,500 10.14
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 10.14
AKD Sec. Int. Industries 100,000 205.00
Fortune Sec. 35,000 205.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 135,000 205.00
JS Global Cap. Jah.Siddiqui (Pref) 1,896,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,896,000 10.00
Axis Global NetSol Technologies 100 153.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 153.30
Sherman Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 3,500 39.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 39.70
Shaffi Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 300 91.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 91.00
Azee Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 21,500 43.57
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,500 43.57
=============================================================================
Total Turnover 2,078,900
=============================================================================
