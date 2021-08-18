KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 17, 2021).

============================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================= Azee Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 21,000 17.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,000 17.90 M. M. M. A. Khanani BYCO Petroleum 1,500 10.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 10.14 AKD Sec. Int. Industries 100,000 205.00 Fortune Sec. 35,000 205.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 135,000 205.00 JS Global Cap. Jah.Siddiqui (Pref) 1,896,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,896,000 10.00 Axis Global NetSol Technologies 100 153.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 153.30 Sherman Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 3,500 39.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 39.70 Shaffi Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 300 91.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 91.00 Azee Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 21,500 43.57 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,500 43.57 ============================================================================= Total Turnover 2,078,900 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021