KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 17, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,126.59 High: 5,128.74 Low: 5,074.81 Net Change: (+) 67.24 Volume ('000): 212,348 Value ('000): 9,888,490 Makt Cap 1,174,765,519,267 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,995.94 NET CH. (+) 46.52 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,455.81 NET CH. (+) 32.58 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,568.54 NET CH. (+) 172.32 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,915.95 NET CH. (+) 23.73 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,648.19 NET CH. (+) 44.08 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-August-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021