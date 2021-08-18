Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
18 Aug 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 17, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,126.59
High: 5,128.74
Low: 5,074.81
Net Change: (+) 67.24
Volume ('000): 212,348
Value ('000): 9,888,490
Makt Cap 1,174,765,519,267
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,995.94
NET CH. (+) 46.52
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,455.81
NET CH. (+) 32.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,568.54
NET CH. (+) 172.32
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,915.95
NET CH. (+) 23.73
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,648.19
NET CH. (+) 44.08
------------------------------------
As on: 17-August-2021
====================================
