KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

================================================================================================== Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/ L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount ================================================================================================== Image Pakistan Limited 16-08-2021 07-09-2021 14-09-2021 Prem. 5.00/- Macter International Ltd 04-08-2021 26-08-2021 02-09-2021 Prem. 155.00/- ==================================================================================================

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 18-08-2021 15:00 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 20-08-2021 10:30 JS Investments Limited 21-08-2021 10:00 Engro Corporation Ltd 23-08-2021 14:30 Engro Corporation Ltd 23-08-2021 14:30 Soneri Bank Limited 24-08-2021 12:00 International Steels Ltd 24-08-2021 14:30 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 24-08-2021 12:30 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer HealthCare 24-08-2021 12:30 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30 Indus Motor Company Ltd 26-08-2021 16:00 Shell Pakistan Limited 26-08-2021 10:00 International Industries Ltd 26-08-2021 14:30 =========================================================

