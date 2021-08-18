Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
18 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
Image Pakistan Limited 16-08-2021 07-09-2021 14-09-2021 Prem. 5.00/-
Macter International Ltd 04-08-2021 26-08-2021 02-09-2021 Prem. 155.00/-
==================================================================================================
BOARD MEETINGS
RECORDER REPORT
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 18-08-2021 15:00
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 20-08-2021 10:30
JS Investments Limited 21-08-2021 10:00
Engro Corporation Ltd 23-08-2021 14:30
Soneri Bank Limited 24-08-2021 12:00
International Steels Ltd 24-08-2021 14:30
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 24-08-2021 12:30
GlaxoSmithKline
Consumer HealthCare 24-08-2021 12:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd 26-08-2021 16:00
Shell Pakistan Limited 26-08-2021 10:00
International Industries Ltd 26-08-2021 14:30
=========================================================
