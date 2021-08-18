KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Service Fabrics Ltd 13-08-2021 19-08-2021 1486% R 11-08-2021
Nestle P akistan Ltd 13-08-2021 20-08-2021 1150%(i) 11-08-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16-08-2021 22-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd 16-08-2021 23-08-2021 37.50% R*** 12-08-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 17-08-2021 23-08-2021 260%(i) 13-08-2021
Allied Bank Ltd # 20-08-2021 27-08-2021 27-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd # 24-08-2021 27-08-2021 27-08-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd # 23-08-2021 28-08-2021 28-08-2021
Highnoon L aboratories Ltd # 23-08-2021 31-08-2021 31-08-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd # 25-08-2021 31-08-2021 31-08-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd.30-08-2021 31-08-2021
United Bank Ltd 28-08-2021 03-09-2021 40%(ii) 26-08-2021
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd 30-08-2021 06-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd 01-09-2021 07-09-2021 07-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd 09-09-2021 15-09-2021 20%(F), 20%B 07-09-2021 15-09-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 10-09-2021 16-09-2021 15%(i) 08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Prefrence Shares 10-09-2021 16-09-2021 2.7%(ii) 08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 10-09-2021 16-09-2021 70%(ii) 08-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 10-09-2021 17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd 13-09-2021 17-09-2021 15%(ii),15%B 09-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd 12-09-2021 18-09-2021 17.50%(ii) 09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd 13-09-2021 20-09-2021 50%(ii) 09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 14-09-2021 20-09-2021 40%(ii) 10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive(Pakistan) Ltd 15-09-2021 21-09-2021 240%(F), 15% B 13-09-2021 21-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 300%(F) 14-09-2021 22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 NIL 22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 245%(F) 14-09-2021 22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 17-09-2021 23-09-2021 15%(F), 15% B 15-09-2021 23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd 17-09-2021 24-09-2021 80%(F) 15-09-2021 24-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd 11-09-2021 25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd 18-09-2021 25-09-2021 100%(F), 10%B 16-09-2021 25-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd 14-09-2021 28-09-2021 NIL 28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 21-09-2021 28-09-2021 120%(F) 17-09-2021 28-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 NIL 28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 26%(ii) 20-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 10%(F) 20-09-2021 28-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd 23-09-2021 29-09-2021 200%(F) 21-09-2021 29-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 10%(F) 21-09-2021 30-09-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 08-10-2021 14-10-2021 NIL 14-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 40%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 100%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 27.5%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***
