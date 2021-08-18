KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Service Fabrics Ltd 13-08-2021 19-08-2021 1486% R 11-08-2021 Nestle P akistan Ltd 13-08-2021 20-08-2021 1150%(i) 11-08-2021 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Ltd 16-08-2021 22-08-2021 Husein Sugar Mills Ltd 16-08-2021 23-08-2021 37.50% R*** 12-08-2021 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 17-08-2021 23-08-2021 260%(i) 13-08-2021 Allied Bank Ltd # 20-08-2021 27-08-2021 27-08-2021 Husein Sugar Mills Ltd # 24-08-2021 27-08-2021 27-08-2021 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd # 23-08-2021 28-08-2021 28-08-2021 Highnoon L aboratories Ltd # 23-08-2021 31-08-2021 31-08-2021 Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd # 25-08-2021 31-08-2021 31-08-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd.30-08-2021 31-08-2021 United Bank Ltd 28-08-2021 03-09-2021 40%(ii) 26-08-2021 (JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 30-08-2021 06-09-2021 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 01-09-2021 07-09-2021 07-09-2021 Panther Tyres Ltd 09-09-2021 15-09-2021 20%(F), 20%B 07-09-2021 15-09-2021 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 10-09-2021 16-09-2021 15%(i) 08-09-2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd-Prefrence Shares 10-09-2021 16-09-2021 2.7%(ii) 08-09-2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 10-09-2021 16-09-2021 70%(ii) 08-09-2021 (KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 10-09-2021 17-09-2021 Meezan Bank Ltd 13-09-2021 17-09-2021 15%(ii),15%B 09-09-2021 Habib Bank Ltd 12-09-2021 18-09-2021 17.50%(ii) 09-09-2021 MCB Bank Ltd 13-09-2021 20-09-2021 50%(ii) 09-09-2021 Engro Fertilizers Ltd 14-09-2021 20-09-2021 40%(ii) 10-09-2021 Colgate-Palmolive(Pakistan) Ltd 15-09-2021 21-09-2021 240%(F), 15% B 13-09-2021 21-09-2021 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 300%(F) 14-09-2021 22-09-2021 Attock Refinery Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 NIL 22-09-2021 Attock Petroleum Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 245%(F) 14-09-2021 22-09-2021 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 17-09-2021 23-09-2021 15%(F), 15% B 15-09-2021 23-09-2021 Pakistan Cables Ltd 17-09-2021 24-09-2021 80%(F) 15-09-2021 24-09-2021 (BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd 11-09-2021 25-09-2021 Arif Habib Ltd 18-09-2021 25-09-2021 100%(F), 10%B 16-09-2021 25-09-2021 Lucky Cement Ltd 14-09-2021 28-09-2021 NIL 28-09-2021 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 21-09-2021 28-09-2021 120%(F) 17-09-2021 28-09-2021 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 NIL 28-09-2021 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 26%(ii) 20-09-2021 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 10%(F) 20-09-2021 28-09-2021 ICI Pakistan Ltd 23-09-2021 29-09-2021 200%(F) 21-09-2021 29-09-2021 Emco Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 10%(F) 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 08-10-2021 14-10-2021 NIL 14-10-2021 Amreli Steels Ltd 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 40%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 National Refinery Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 100%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 27.5%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021