ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 18 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Service Fabrics Ltd              13-08-2021   19-08-2021    1486% R        11-08-2021
Nestle P akistan Ltd             13-08-2021   20-08-2021    1150%(i)       11-08-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      16-08-2021   22-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd           16-08-2021   23-08-2021    37.50% R***    12-08-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd     17-08-2021   23-08-2021    260%(i)        13-08-2021
Allied Bank Ltd #                20-08-2021   27-08-2021                                  27-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd #         24-08-2021   27-08-2021                                  27-08-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd #      23-08-2021   28-08-2021                                  28-08-2021
Highnoon L aboratories Ltd #     23-08-2021   31-08-2021                                  31-08-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd #   25-08-2021   31-08-2021                                  31-08-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd.30-08-2021   31-08-2021
United Bank Ltd                  28-08-2021   03-09-2021    40%(ii)        26-08-2021
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                        30-08-2021   06-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                      01-09-2021   07-09-2021                                  07-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                09-09-2021   15-09-2021    20%(F), 20%B   07-09-2021     15-09-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd      10-09-2021   16-09-2021    15%(i)         08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Prefrence Shares             10-09-2021   16-09-2021    2.7%(ii)       08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd    10-09-2021   16-09-2021    70%(ii)        08-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd          10-09-2021   17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                  13-09-2021   17-09-2021    15%(ii),15%B   09-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                   12-09-2021   18-09-2021    17.50%(ii)     09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                     13-09-2021   20-09-2021    50%(ii)        09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd            14-09-2021   20-09-2021    40%(ii)        10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive(Pakistan) Ltd  15-09-2021   21-09-2021    240%(F), 15% B 13-09-2021     21-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd           16-09-2021   22-09-2021    300%(F)        14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd              16-09-2021   22-09-2021    NIL                           22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd             16-09-2021   22-09-2021    245%(F)        14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd  17-09-2021   23-09-2021    15%(F), 15% B  15-09-2021     23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd              17-09-2021   24-09-2021    80%(F)         15-09-2021     24-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd      11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                   18-09-2021   25-09-2021    100%(F), 10%B  16-09-2021     25-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                 14-09-2021   28-09-2021    NIL                           28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd         21-09-2021   28-09-2021    120%(F)        17-09-2021     28-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd    22-09-2021   28-09-2021    NIL                           28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     22-09-2021   28-09-2021    26%(ii)        20-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd       22-09-2021   28-09-2021    10%(F)         20-09-2021     28-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                 23-09-2021   29-09-2021    200%(F)        21-09-2021     29-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd              23-09-2021   30-09-2021    10%(F)         21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd            08-10-2021   14-10-2021    NIL                           14-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                12-10-2021   21-10-2021    NIL                           21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd       14-10-2021   21-10-2021    40%(F)         12-10-2021     21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd            14-10-2021   21-10-2021    100%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                  19-10-2021   26-10-2021    27.5%(F)       15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

EVM: ECP-govt divide becomes sharper

Auto factories push US industrial production higher than expected in July

Ogra seeks govt advice on sale prices of gas

July FDI plunges 31pc YoY

Afghan war over, everyone pardoned: spokesman

Afghan delegation meets PM, army chief

Boris urges PM not to recognise Taliban sans global deal

Biden has not spoken to other world leaders

Gas and RLNG: Sindh govt once again rejects WACOG

Port constraints: petroleum crisis in the making?

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.