LIBOR interbank offered rates
18 Aug 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (August 17, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07825 0.07875 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.08763 0.09000 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08850 0.09525 0.18325 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10475 0.10988 0.21350 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.12450 0.12725 0.26775 0.11775
Libor 6 Month 0.15538 0.14963 0.31963 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.23675 0.23775 0.46038 0.22988
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
