KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 17, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 164.00 163.90 163.66 163.28 162.90 162.60 162.18 EUR 193.07 193.02 192.85 192.51 192.19 192.02 191.65 GBP 226.59 226.45 226.15 225.62 225.12 224.77 224.18 ===========================================================================

