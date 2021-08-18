Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
18 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 17, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 164.00 163.90 163.66 163.28 162.90 162.60 162.18
EUR 193.07 193.02 192.85 192.51 192.19 192.02 191.65
GBP 226.59 226.45 226.15 225.62 225.12 224.77 224.18
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
