17 Aug 2021
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the federal government to maintain a clear stance against terrorism and violent extremism amid the evolving political situation in Afghanistan.
The PPP leader highlighted that Pakistan's fencing initiative along the Afghan border is an important step in ensuring that the country's sovereignty is not compromised and that its soil is not being used for terrorist activities.
The situation has not matured yet in Afghanistan. We haven't seen what form of government will emerge, or what the results of the negotiations will be − Bilawal
The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP on Monday discussed the rapidly escalating situation in Afghanistan and its implications for neighboring countries.
Bilawal urges united stance against terrorism amid Afghanistan chaos
