ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
US stocks fall after weak July retail sales data

  • S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent to 4,445.20, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.0 percent to 14,640.46
AFP 17 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Tuesday following disappointing July US retail sales due in part to a steep drop in car purchases.

All three major indices were solidly negative, with analysts also pointing to worries over rising Covid-19 cases, as well as uncertainty over China's crackdown on its information technology sector.

Stocks also opened lower on Monday, but rallied throughout the day. Both the Dow and S&P 500 finished at all-time highs on Monday.

"Today the early hole is expected to be a little deeper," Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said in a note shortly before the market opened.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.9 percent at 35,290.13.

US stocks fall on weak China data

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent to 4,445.20, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.0 percent to 14,640.46.

US retail sales fell a surprising 1.1 percent in July compared to June, a far bigger drop than analysts were expecting, as auto sales collapsed 4.3 percent, the Commerce Department reported.

Restaurants and bars continued to see an upswing in business as customers ventured out despite increasing cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19. Rising prices at gasoline stations also boosted sales there, the data showed.

Among individual companies, Walmart shares rose 0.7 percent as the giant retailer reported another quarter of solid US sales growth and lifted its full-year forecast.

Home Depot slumped 4.8 percent despite reporting record revenues, with analysts pointing to a disappointing performance in same-store sales.

S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index US retail sales

US stocks fall after weak July retail sales data

