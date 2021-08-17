ANL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.17%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.71%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
GGL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.36%)
KAPCO 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
NETSOL 152.70 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.81%)
PACE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
PAEL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.15%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
PRL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.23%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 166.02 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.77%)
UNITY 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.1%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,115 Increased By ▲ 46.31 (0.91%)
BR30 25,576 Increased By ▲ 273 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,181 Increased By ▲ 267.79 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,903 Increased By ▲ 121.14 (0.64%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder
Aug 17, 2021
Markets

Nikkei pares gains as Delta worries overshadow earnings cheer

  • The broader Topix slipped 0.02% to 1,924.59 after rising as much as 0.56%
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei index pared early gains on Tuesday as concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus detracted optimism from upbeat earnings.

The Nikkei share average rose as much as 0.52% - lifted by strong results from the likes of Tokyo Electron - before ending the morning session 0.17% higher at 27,569.84.

The broader Topix slipped 0.02% to 1,924.59 after rising as much as 0.56%.

Japan is struggling to suppress its fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, as they spread from the epicentre of Tokyo.

China blue-chips slip

The Japanese government is set to extend its state of emergency soft lockdown measures in the capital and other regions to Sept. 12, and expand the curbs to seven more prefectures, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Tokyo announced 2,962 new daily cases on Monday, after a record 5,773 on Friday.

With the Delta variant making it hard to see when infections might peak out, "it's difficult to actively chase stocks higher," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

Tokyo Electron added 0.6%, retreating from an initial advance of as much as 3%.

Pandemic worries weighed on so-called reopening plays including restaurants, department stores and travel-related stocks.

Air transport was among the three worst-performing Topix subsectors, sinking 0.84%.

Services lost 0.48%, after earlier climbing 0.62%, while retailers trimmed a gain of as much as 0.49% to end the morning 0.1% higher.

