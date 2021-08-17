ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2%)
ASC 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.42%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
FFL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.02%)
FNEL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
GGGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.48%)
GGL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.55%)
KAPCO 38.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.89%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 152.45 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.65%)
PACE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.64%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.27%)
PTC 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.56%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 49.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.04%)
TELE 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.5%)
TRG 165.87 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.68%)
UNITY 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.36%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,105 Increased By ▲ 36.63 (0.72%)
BR30 25,556 Increased By ▲ 253.03 (1%)
KSE100 47,132 Increased By ▲ 219.24 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,875 Increased By ▲ 92.68 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
India opener Rahul says winning at Lord's 'very special'

  • India's pacemen impressed with both bat and ball as they defeated England by 151 runs, the hosts squandering a strong overnight position to collapse to 120 all out
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

India opener KL Rahul said his side's victory at Lord's in the second test against England will go down as one of their best, particularly as they had lost heavily at the venue in 2018.

India's pacemen impressed with both bat and ball as they defeated England by 151 runs, the hosts squandering a strong overnight position to collapse to 120 all out.

"I played with a lot of control and discipline. That was my plan and what I prepared for, and to go out there and execute it was really pleasing and satisfying," Rahul said.

"It's a very memorable innings for me, also because it turned out to be a match-winning one for us. A win in England and a win at Lord's is always special.

India's Pujara and Rahane hold firm against England in 2nd Test

"It will be right up there for me and the team. We lost badly here in 2018, so coming back and winning will always be very special to me."

India lost by an innings and 153 at Lord's in 2018.

Rahul, named player of the match for his first-innings 129, echoed the sentiments of captain Virat Kohli who said on Monday that his side were motivated by the tension on the field. "When both teams go at each other, it means they desperately want to win," he added.

"The partnership between (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami was so good. When your bowlers go out there and show so much heart, it pumps you up ... They were waiting to have a crack at England.

"We as a team are never shy to say a word or two. If someone goes at one of our players then the rest of the 10 guys get really pumped up as well. If you go after one of our guys then it means you are going after the whole team."

The third test of the five-match series, which India lead 1-0, begins on Aug. 25 at Headingley.

