Bank holidays
17 Aug 2021
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan and all banks will remain closed on 18th and 19th August, 2021 (Wednesday and Thursday) being 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram, 1443 A.H. on the occasion of Ashura.
