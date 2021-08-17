PD awards five new E&P blocks to OGDCL

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division on Monday awarded five new Exploration and Production (E&P) blocks to Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) in line with the government strategy to step up oil and gas exploration activities in potential areas across the country.

The signing ceremony, witnessed by Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division), was held to execute Petroleum Concession Agreements (PCAs) and Exploration Licences (ELs) over Block No.3372-26 (Hazro), Block No. 2972-7 (Vehari), Block No. 2972-8 (Sutlej), Block No.2668-23 (Khewari East) and Block No.3471-1 (Nowshera), a news release said. Secretary Petroleum Dr Arshad Mahmood and Director General (Petroleum Concessions) signed the PCAs and ELs on behalf of the government, while OGDCL’s Managing Director Shahid Saleem Khan represented his company.