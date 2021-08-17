‘The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ approved

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee approved, on Monday, “The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021” through a majority vote after due deliberations.

The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice, which met here with Senator Ali Zafar in the chair, also discussed the bill threadbare. Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar was of the view that in the presence of capital punishment, there is no need to put offenders behind bars for remainder of their natural life as it will put unnecessary financial burden on the national exchequer.

Senator Musadiq Malik said that it is better to give offenders death sentence rather than keeping them in jails for the rest of their life.

“The medical costs incurred due to morbidities of aged inmates will be formidable paid through taxpayer money,” he added.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar argued that focus of the legislation should be to create a deterrent, adding, certainty of the punishment is a greater deterrent than severity of the punishment. “Flawed criminal justice system should be amended in order to reduce the number of under trial prisoners,” he added.

Replying to the questions raised by committee members, the Law and Justice Minister, Farogh Naseem, argued that the number of offenders booked under this law will be very minimal and the cost will not be that substantial. Committee members also briefly discussed the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021. Committee members sought time from the chair to further study the contents of the bill and come up for discussion in the next committee meeting.

The committee deferred the deliberations on the bill and commented that this is a very important legislation and it should be tabled in a matured form without too much delay.

