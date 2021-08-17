ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
CM announces ‘Air Rescue Service’ for emergency in far-flung areas

Recorder Report 17 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Announcing ‘Air Rescue Service’ for emergency services in far-flung areas, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the Emergency Service will be strengthened and necessary resources will be provided for this purpose.

While addressing the passing out ceremony of 467 rescuers including 393 Rescuers trained for the establishment of Emergency Service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 74 Rescuers of Punjab here at Emergency Services Academy, the CM appreciated the efforts of Rescue 1122 Punjab on rescuing over 9.6 million victims of emergencies in Punjab, training over 20,000 emergency personnel for all provinces of Pakistan in Emergency Services Academy and achieving UN INSARAG certification in the field of Search and Rescue.

He announced that the Punjab government has approved 258 new emergency ambulances and expansion of emergency service in 86 tehsils. He ensured that the government would provide all support to strengthen the Emergency Service. He congratulated the passing out rescuers on successful completion of specialized training and becoming part of the leading emergency service of South Asia.

Information Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamran Khan Bangash hoped that the passed out rescuers would perform their duties with full zeal and zest to serve humanity. He especially thanked Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Khan for providing training and technical assistance through Emergency Services Academy to Rescue Service KP. He said the Punjab is playing the role of big brother effectively through the Rescue Service, which ultimately has helped in saving precious lives.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said on the occasion that the Punjab government through Rescue 1122 is extending technical assistance to other provinces for the establishment of this lifesaving Service in their respective provinces. The Emergency Services Academy has trained over 20,000 Rescuers for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Baluchistan and Aman Foundation from Karachi since 2004, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

