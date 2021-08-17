ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

NBP win Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament

17 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Bank of Pakistan has won the first ever Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament as the curtain fell on the biggest national hockey event since the pandemic on Sunday. In an exciting final match National Bank won the match by 03 penalty shoots against 02 by WAPDA as both teams managed to score two goals each on completion of two halves.

The 1st Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup, organized by Mari Petroleum in partnership with the Pakistan Hockey Federation, commenced on 8th August 2021 at the Mari Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park in Rawalpindi. This enthralling and fascinating competition featured 8 top-ranked national teams of Pakistan: WAPDA, National Bank of Pakistan, Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan Navy, Mari Petroleum Company Limited, Pakistan Air Force, Punjab and Pakistan Army, who competed for the prestigious trophy and the most lucrative prizes in domestic hockey history, sponsored by Mari Petroleum.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation had appointed Olympian Ayaz Mahmood as the tournament director with Rashid Butt as umpire manager and Asif Naz Khokhar as the tournament coordinator.

Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination graced the final match as the Chief Guest. In her speech, the minister lauded MPCL’s Management for their efforts to revive the game of field hockey in the Country while creating a sense of ownership and pride amongst the citizens during the tournament.

Faheem Haider, Managing Director/CEO of Mari Petroleum in his address said that as part of its CSR initiatives, Mari Petroleum formed its own hockey team in 2018, with the intention of reinvigorating interest in national sport. Within a short span of two years, MPCL Hockey Team managed to win the 1st Chief Minister Punjab Gold Hockey Cup in 2020, beating the top-ranked local teams. Presently MPCL hockey team is ranked Number 5 in the National Rankings. Before this tournament, MPCL successfully hosted 66th National Senior Hockey Championship on this ground in November 2020.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wapda mpcl NBP National Bank of Pakistan Dr Fehmida Mirza Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament

NBP win Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament

Biden defends decision

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

‘Taliban will not get access to Afghan reserves held in US’

UN calls for unity against ‘global terrorist threat’

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

PM launches first phase of historic SNC

Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan

US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport: Pentagon

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.