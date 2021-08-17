ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Aeronautical Complex, Minhas Airbase: PAF hands over security arrangements to Punjab Police’s SPU

Recorder Report 17 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Following deteriorating security situation in the neighbouring and security threats to foreigners working in Pakistan, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has handed over security arrangements of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and PAF Minhas Airbase in Kamra to the Punjab police’s Special Protection Unit (SPU).

A senior official familiar with the development told Business Recorder that the decision was taken during a meeting between PAF Squadron Leader Sheraz Wahab Khan and SPU DIG Rao Muneer Ahmed Zia here at the SPU Headquarters on Monday. He said both the senior officers discussed in detail deteriorating international security situation and pledged to ensure foolproof security arrangements of foreign nationals working on different projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) or privately.

To a query why the PAF handed over security arraignments to the SPU, the official said there were so many foreigners working on different PAF projects and providing them foolproof security is the need of the hour. The SPU is currently looking after all the security arrangements for the Chinese national working on different CPEC and non-CPEC projects across Punjab, so it is better that other foreigners be also provided security by the SPU as well, he added.

“We are closely analyzing rapidly changing security situation across the world and under the leadership of Punjab IGP Inam Ghani, the SPU would strive to display an excellent performance for the safety of the foreigners,” said DIG Rao Muneer during the meeting.

Squadron Leader Sheraz Wahab while acknowledging the role of SPU in ensuring security of CPEC and non-CPEC projects said the PAF fully believes in abilities of SPU personnel and hoped that they would meet their expectations with regard to the security matters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CPEC Pakistan Air Force CPEC Projects Sheraz Wahab Khan Rao Muneer Ahmed Zia

