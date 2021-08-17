ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
Saudi military team meets COAS at GHQ

17 Aug 2021

RAWALPINDI: A high-level military delegation led by General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff (CGS), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at General Headquarters, Monday, said a press release.

During the meeting, geo-strategic environment, security situation in Afghanistan and matters of mutual interest were discussed including bilateral defence cooperation and Training Exchange Programme.

In view of the evolving regional security situation, Saudi CGS expressed full support for Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region. The dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s achievements in war against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability.

Saudi CGS thanked Pakistan Army for its sustained assistance in training of Saudi Armed Forces and expressed his desire to enhance bilateral defence collaboration.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.–PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments are closed on this story.