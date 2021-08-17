ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
Pakistan

Indus Motor organises ‘Respect Our Nation’s Pride’ drive

17 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Following 14th August celebrations, Indus Motor Company (IMC) with its team of volunteers, organized an activity to collect national flags littered around the city of Karachi under the slogan “Respect Our Nation’s Pride”.

The Independence Day is celebrated with a lot of energy and enthusiasm across the country, every city and neighbourhood ubiquitously decorated with national flags, buntings, balloons. However, in all the excitement, these flags which earlier were fluttering high above ground are eventually found either hanging torn or strewn on ground and carelessly trampled under-foot, an insult to our national pride.

To mitigate the desecration, a team of IMC employees under the company’s Employee Volunteering Programme, set out on the morning of 15th August, to gather these strewn flags and buntings, around the city, travelling along pre-determined routes. This is the fourth running year; Indus Motor has been carrying out this activity.

On the occasion Ali Asghar Jamali, IMC’s Chief Executive said, “The patriotism and gusto which goes into celebrating 14th August, across the country is just incredible and why not. It’s every Pakistani’s right. Sadly, the desecration of the flags and buntings thereafter, is pitiful. Considering it as our patriotic duty, our charged volunteers got together to collect flags strewn on roads and open spaces across the city. Let’s not forget that the “Qaumi Parcham” is our pride and demands our ultimate and collective respect.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Independence Day Ali Asghar Jamali Indus Motor Company 14th August celebrations IMC employees

