Jazz employees 100pc vaccinated against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has become the first mobile operator to complete the vaccination of all its eligible employees ensuring the safety and well-being of its workforce. This comprises the company’s staffs who have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the Independence Day celebrations hosted at the Jazz DHQ, CEO Aamir Ibrahim congratulated the employees on achieving a 100 percent vaccination status adding, “Jazz remains fully committed to the safety of its people. Our internal vaccination campaign aimed to safeguard the health of not only our employees but those around them as well. This achievement is another contribution to our #JazzCares initiative and this Independence Day, there can be no greater service to the nation than to keep us and others safe through the pandemic.”

Apart from focusing on vaccinating its workforce, the company has also collaborated with the National Command and Operation Centre to carry out a massive vaccination awareness campaign. Only employees possessing a COVID-19 Vaccination Digital Pass are allowed to work from the office.

Earlier last year, Jazz pledged Rs1.2 billion in support of COVID-19 relief. Rs124.3 million was donated to the PM Emergency Relief Fund, while more than 12,000 vulnerable families in 23 cities were provided food rations through the Edhi Foundation and other NGOs. Jazz also provided 360,000 PPEs and life-saving medical equipment to various hospitals. The company also partnered with education technology company Knowledge Platform to facilitate over 270,000 students in 100 cities with special data bundles.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021