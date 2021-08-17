TME, Team Eighteen organise futsal match to support Green Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A friendly futsal match was held between Team Eighteen and The Millennium Education (TME) System for the cause of Green Pakistan at Future World School, Gulberg Greens Campus Islamabad.

The friendly match was hosted by The Millennium Education (TME) held after CEO Eighteen, Tarek Hamdy accepted a challenge by CEO TME, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, to a match between TME futsal team and Team Eighteen, on Twitter, to contribute towards a Green Pakistan.

Team Eighteen is a futsal team operating under the CSR wing of Eighteen.

The aim of the team is to uplift the neglected sport of futsal while giving a chance to skilled athletes to play the sport on a solid platform. Additionally, Eighteen also supports these athletes by offering them internships and permanent jobs at the organisation after they have completed their education.

The Clean Green Pakistan vision is a flagship campaign of the Prime Minister Imran Khan that has a specific focus on empowering the citizens to seek access to basic services but also making themselves equally accountable and responsible for Clean Green Pakistan.

TME has long been supporting Green Pakistan Initiatives and is a member of World Wide Fund (Pakistan) and running its Green School and College Programmes for more than decade now.

Team Eighteen won the match with a score 10 - 5 and was awarded a trophy. CEO Eighteen, Tarek Hamdy received the trophy on behalf of his team.

While speaking on the concluding ceremony of the match, Tarek Hamdy said, “The purpose behind the formation of Team Eighteen has been to empower talented athletes who can showcase their futsal skills through matches like these. Therefore, it gives me great pleasure to see our dream coming to realisation while also playing a role towards a Green Pakistan.” He congratulated both the teams for their great performance and hoped to have more such matches in future.

CEO The Millennium Education Chaudhry Fasial Mushtaq remarked, “I’m extremely glad we were able to have this match today for the cause of Green Pakistan.”

