PTCL Groups celebrates Independence Day

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited and Ufone celebrated the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan across the country with national zeal and fervour. To mark the Independence Day in a memorable way, the Group organized a week-long employee engagement programme, featuring fun-filled activities for staff and their families under Covid-19 SOPs at its HQ, along with regional offices across Pakistan.

Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Syed Mazhar Hussain, along with senior executives of the Group attended the ceremony at PTCL Headquarters in Islamabad. The Group CHRO hoisted the national flag and joined the cake cutting ceremony.

Sharing his thoughts on the celebrations, Syed Mazhar Hussain, said, “14th August holds a special value in the hearts of all Pakistanis as this day brought the reason of our existence 74 years back. We, at PTCL take pride that our organization has the same day of origin, as that of Pakistan. We celebrate this day with passion and enthusiasm in every office of PTCL and Ufone nationwide for the renewal of our commitment to live the values our Quaid described for the nation. It gives us pride to contribute not only towards building digital Pakistan but also towards more socially and culturally inclusive Pakistan by promoting spirit of oneness across employees of all regions.”

PTCL Group staff spread across the country virtually participated in the week-long celebrations and fun-filled activities that were designed to bring the nationwide teams together as one family besides celebrating the rich socio-cultural diversity at the organization. National flags and badges were distributed amongst the staff across the country as they resumed office at the start of the week. Furthermore, the grand colourful illumination, done at both PTCL and Ufone Headquarter buildings caught special attention of the public in the Federal Capital.—PR

