ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Sports

Naya Nazimabad XI win Independence Day T/20 match

Recorder Report 17 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Naya Nazimabad XI won the Independence Day Festival T/20 match against Omar Associates XI by 7 wickets played on 14th August 2021 at the Naya Nazimabad Lawai Stadium under floodlights.

Omar Associates XI batting first scored 147 runs for loss of 3 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Nadeem Omar Captain of Omar Associates was retired out after scoring 32 runs scored in 32 balls with 3 fours. Sagheer Abbas younger brother of former Pakistan Captain Zaheer Abbas scored 25 not out and Irfan scored 21 runs. Lt. Col. Aftab Hameed of Sindh Rangers played brilliantly scoring 40 runs in 33 balls with two huge sixes and 4 fours. For Naya Nazimabad Qaiser, Kamal and Imran took 1 wicket each

Batting Second Naya Nazimabad XI reached the winning target of 148 runs for loss of 3 wickets in the last over of the match.

Ahmed Hayat scored a match winning innings of 47 n.o. scored in only 34 balls with one four and one six. Earlier Captain of Naya Nazimabad Arif Habib opening the innings scored 39 runs in 40 balls with one four. Kamal scored 33 runs. Tahir Baksh took 2 wickets for 31 runs and Sagheer Abbas took 1 Wicket for 30 runs for Omar Associates XI. At the conclusion of the match prize distribution ceremony was held.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cricket Independence Day Naya Nazimabad XI Naya Nazimabad Lawai Stadium T20 match

