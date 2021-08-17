Naya Nazimabad XI win Independence Day T/20 match

KARACHI: Naya Nazimabad XI won the Independence Day Festival T/20 match against Omar Associates XI by 7 wickets played on 14th August 2021 at the Naya Nazimabad Lawai Stadium under floodlights.

Omar Associates XI batting first scored 147 runs for loss of 3 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Nadeem Omar Captain of Omar Associates was retired out after scoring 32 runs scored in 32 balls with 3 fours. Sagheer Abbas younger brother of former Pakistan Captain Zaheer Abbas scored 25 not out and Irfan scored 21 runs. Lt. Col. Aftab Hameed of Sindh Rangers played brilliantly scoring 40 runs in 33 balls with two huge sixes and 4 fours. For Naya Nazimabad Qaiser, Kamal and Imran took 1 wicket each

Batting Second Naya Nazimabad XI reached the winning target of 148 runs for loss of 3 wickets in the last over of the match.

Ahmed Hayat scored a match winning innings of 47 n.o. scored in only 34 balls with one four and one six. Earlier Captain of Naya Nazimabad Arif Habib opening the innings scored 39 runs in 40 balls with one four. Kamal scored 33 runs. Tahir Baksh took 2 wickets for 31 runs and Sagheer Abbas took 1 Wicket for 30 runs for Omar Associates XI. At the conclusion of the match prize distribution ceremony was held.

