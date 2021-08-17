HC Canada calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD: Wendy Gilmour, the High Commissioner of Canada for Pakistan, called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, here at the Finance Division, said a press release.

While extending a warm welcome to the Canadian high commissioner, the finance minister stated that Pakistan has long-standing and multidimensional ties with Canada. Canada has a large number of Pakistani Diaspora and people-to-people contacts contribute an important component of the bilateral relations.

The finance minister said that Canada is one of the major development partners and stressed the need to further strengthening business and economic linkages between the two countries. The finance minister briefed the Canadian high commissioner about the recent economic developments and initiatives.

The finance minister stated that enhancing revenue collection, boosting exports, increasing remittances and making the energy sector sustainable are the foremost priorities of the current government. In addition to these, the government will promote agriculture, housing and SME sector, while Kamyab Pakistan Program will be its signature project.

The minister added that for inclusive and sustainable growth, the government is preparing various short, medium and long-term plans in 14 priority areas and it is his firm belief that these plans will bring about a turnaround of the economy and establish it on a more sound footing.

The Canadian high commissioner thanked the finance minister for his time and informed him that the Canadian business community sees great investment potential in wind-power generation, power transmission systems as well as mining sector in Pakistan. She stated that government’s support in these areas will attract Canadian investors to bring their businesses to Pakistan.—PR

