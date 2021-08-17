SHC seeks reply from FTO in response to petition challenging his jurisdiction

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought reply from Federal Tax Ombudsman on a petition, challenging his jurisdiction to inspect the performance of tax commissioners.

A division bench of SHC granted time to Federal Tax Ombudsman office after it sought the time for furnishing the reply. Petition challenged the jurisdiction of Federal Tax Ombudsman and issuance of letters from his office to review the performance of tax commissioners and appeal commissioners.

Counsel for petitioner stated that Federal Tax Ombudsman has no jurisdiction to inspect the performance of tax commissioners.

The bench adjourned the hearing for September 30, 2021 with the direction to Federal Tax Ombudsman to furnish the reply.

Meanwhile, the SHC showed annoyance over absence of Investigation Officer (IO) during the hearing of a case related to alleged corruption in National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). It asked Assistance Attorney General that he is responsible to ensure appearance of the IO in the hearing of the case.

The SHC adjourned the hearing of the case for September 16 while summoning the IO and others.

