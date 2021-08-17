PM, Saudi army chief share views on various issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said it is important to further deepen and broaden Pakistan-Saudi Arabia mutual cooperation and strengthen people-to-people linkages.

Talking to Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia General Fayyadh bin Hameed Al-Rowailly, who called on him here, the PM hoped that the recently established Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council would play a catalytic role in fostering enhanced bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Reaffirming the close fraternal ties between the two countries, Imran Khan underscored Pakistan’s commitment and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

General Al-Rowailly acknowledged the excellent collaboration and appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces.

The PM expressed Pakistan’s support for resolving the conflict in Yemen through dialogue and diplomacy, and appreciated Saudi efforts in this regard.

