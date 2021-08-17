ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wahab pays tributes to Baba-e-Urdu

Recorder Report 17 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said Urdu being the National Language, is the source of unity amongst people living in all provinces of Pakistan.

“The services rendered by Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq for the development and promotion of Urdu cannot be forgotten,” the administrator expressed these views while addressing a function held on the occasion of 60th birth anniversary of Maulvi Abdul Haq by the citizens of Karachi at his mausoleum.

Wahab said Maulvi Abdul Haq had dedicated his entire life to the service of Urdu and remained committed to give Urdu its rightful place. “Maulvi Abdul Haq is one of the pioneers in making Urdu the national language of Pakistan. He can undoubtedly be called the pioneer of Urdu caravan,” he added.

The establishment of Anjuman-e-Tarqi Urdu and FUUAST is due to efforts of Baba-e-Urdu.

Wahab said the FUUAST is the place where Maulvi Abdul Haq not only spent his last days in the service of Urdu but also has a comfortable life here.

He said Maulvi Abdul Haq had declared Urdu as a symbol of our nationality, a monument to our forefathers and a trustee of our traditions.

The Administrator said the life of Maulvi Abdul Haq is the best example of his constant struggle with sincerity to achieve his goal.

Senior Director Culture Sports and Recreation Saif Abbas, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, General Secretary of Anjuman-e-Asateza Abdul Haq Campus Roshan Ali, Muhammad Siddique of Computer Science Department, General Secretary of Officers Association Khurram Mushtaq, Head of Education Department Dr. Kamal Haider, members Nominating Committee and other teachers of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

