Wahab pays tributes to Baba-e-Urdu

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said Urdu being the National Language, is the source of unity amongst people living in all provinces of Pakistan.

“The services rendered by Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq for the development and promotion of Urdu cannot be forgotten,” the administrator expressed these views while addressing a function held on the occasion of 60th birth anniversary of Maulvi Abdul Haq by the citizens of Karachi at his mausoleum.

Wahab said Maulvi Abdul Haq had dedicated his entire life to the service of Urdu and remained committed to give Urdu its rightful place. “Maulvi Abdul Haq is one of the pioneers in making Urdu the national language of Pakistan. He can undoubtedly be called the pioneer of Urdu caravan,” he added.

The establishment of Anjuman-e-Tarqi Urdu and FUUAST is due to efforts of Baba-e-Urdu.

Wahab said the FUUAST is the place where Maulvi Abdul Haq not only spent his last days in the service of Urdu but also has a comfortable life here.

He said Maulvi Abdul Haq had declared Urdu as a symbol of our nationality, a monument to our forefathers and a trustee of our traditions.

The Administrator said the life of Maulvi Abdul Haq is the best example of his constant struggle with sincerity to achieve his goal.

Senior Director Culture Sports and Recreation Saif Abbas, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, General Secretary of Anjuman-e-Asateza Abdul Haq Campus Roshan Ali, Muhammad Siddique of Computer Science Department, General Secretary of Officers Association Khurram Mushtaq, Head of Education Department Dr. Kamal Haider, members Nominating Committee and other teachers of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021