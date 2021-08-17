Isolated rains likely

KARACHI: A weak monsoon system is penetrating into central parts of the country that may cause isolated rains in the north, the Met Office said on Monday.

Isolated rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in the next 24 hours.

A hot and humid weather may grip most plain areas of the country.

“Weak monsoon currents are penetrating central parts of the country,” the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: Rain-wind-thundershowers fell in Dir, Faisalabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Maximum of the rainfall was recorded in Dir 6 mm, Faisalabad 4 mm and Bagrote 3 mm.

Maximum temperature was witnessed in Nokundi 42 degrees Celsius, Dalbandin and Bahawalnagar 41, each, over the past.

