BOARD MEETINGS
17 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 17-08-2021 10:30
Allied Bank Limited 17-08-2021 11:00
Faysal Asset Management
Ltd-Open end 17-08-2021 14:00
FrieslandCampina
Engro Pakistan Ltd 18-08-2021 15:00
International Steels Ltd 24-08-2021 14:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd 26-08-2021 16:00
International Industries Ltd 26-08-2021 14:30
Shell Pakistan Limited 26-08-2021 10:00
=========================================================
