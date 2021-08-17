KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 17-08-2021 10:30 Allied Bank Limited 17-08-2021 11:00 Faysal Asset Management Ltd-Open end 17-08-2021 14:00 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 18-08-2021 15:00 International Steels Ltd 24-08-2021 14:30 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30 Indus Motor Company Ltd 26-08-2021 16:00 International Industries Ltd 26-08-2021 14:30 Shell Pakistan Limited 26-08-2021 10:00 =========================================================

