KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Kohinoor Textile 30.06.2021 10% (F) 2,756.329 9.21 28.09.2021 22.09.2021 to Mills Limited Year End 12.00.P.M. 28.09.2021 (Unconsolidated) AGM Kohinoor Textile 30.06.2021 - 11,053.635 28.26 - - Mills Limited Year End (Consolidated) Pakistan Refinery 30.06.2021 - 937.156 1.52 14.10.2021 08.10.2021 to Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. 14.10.2021 AGM ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021