KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 17 Aug 2021

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Kohinoor Textile              30.06.2021     10% (F)      2,756.329      9.21       28.09.2021    22.09.2021 to
Mills Limited                 Year End                                              12.00.P.M.       28.09.2021
(Unconsolidated)                                                                    AGM
Kohinoor Textile              30.06.2021     -            11,053.635     28.26      -                         -
Mills Limited                 Year End
(Consolidated)
Pakistan Refinery             30.06.2021     -            937.156        1.52       14.10.2021    08.10.2021 to
Limited                       Year End                                              11.00.A.M.       14.10.2021
                                                                                    AGM
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

