Dividend/Bonus Announcements
17 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Kohinoor Textile 30.06.2021 10% (F) 2,756.329 9.21 28.09.2021 22.09.2021 to
Mills Limited Year End 12.00.P.M. 28.09.2021
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Kohinoor Textile 30.06.2021 - 11,053.635 28.26 - -
Mills Limited Year End
(Consolidated)
Pakistan Refinery 30.06.2021 - 937.156 1.52 14.10.2021 08.10.2021 to
Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. 14.10.2021
AGM
===============================================================================================================
