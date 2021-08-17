ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 17 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Service Fabrics Ltd              13-08-2021   19-08-2021   1486% R          11-08-2021
Nestle P akistan L imited        13-08-2021   20-08-2021   1150% (i)        11-08-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      16-08-2021   22-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd           16-08-2021   23-08-2021   37.50% R***      12-08-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd     17-08-2021   23-08-2021   260% (i)         13-08-2021
Allied Bank Ltd #                20-08-2021   27-08-2021                                  27-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd #         24-08-2021   27-08-2021                                  27-08-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd #      23-08-2021   28-08-2021                                  28-08-2021
Highnoon L aboratories Ltd #     23-08-2021   31-08-2021                                  31-08-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd. #  25-08-2021   31-08-2021                                  31-08-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-08-2021   31-08-2021
United Bank Ltd                  28-08-2021   03-09-2021   40% (ii)         26-08-2021
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd                          30-08-2021   06-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                      01-09-2021   07-09-2021                                  07-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                09-09-2021   15-09-2021   20% (F), 20%B    07-09-2021    15-09-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd      10-09-2021   16-09-2021   15% (i)          08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Prefrence Shares             10-09-2021   16-09-2021   2.7% (ii)        08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd    10-09-2021   16-09-2021   70% (ii)         08-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd          10-09-2021   17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                  13-09-2021   17-09-2021   15% (ii), 15% B  09-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                   12-09-2021   18-09-2021   17.50% (ii)      09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                     13-09-2021   20-09-2021   50% (ii)         09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd            14-09-2021   20-09-2021   40% (ii)         10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240% (F), 15% B  13-09-2021    21-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd           16-09-2021   22-09-2021   300% (F)         14-09-2021    22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd              16-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                            22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd             16-09-2021   22-09-2021   245% (F)         14-09-2021    22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd  17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15% (F), 15% B   15-09-2021    23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd              17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80% (F)          15-09-2021    24-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                   18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100% (F), 10%B   16-09-2021    25-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                 14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                            28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd         21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120% (F)         17-09-2021    28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26% (ii)         20-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd    22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                            28-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                 23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200% (F)         21-09-2021    29-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd              23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10% (F)          21-09-2021    30-09-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd            14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100% (F)         12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd       14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40% (F)          12-10-2021    21-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                  19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5% (F)        15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied Products
Ltd                              21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings HUBCSC2

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Biden defends decision

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

‘Taliban will not get access to Afghan reserves held in US’

UN calls for unity against ‘global terrorist threat’

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

PM launches first phase of historic SNC

Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan

US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport: Pentagon

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.