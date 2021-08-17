Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
17 Aug 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (August 16, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07763 0.07850 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.08700 0.08663 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.09275 0.09513 0.18325 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10663 0.10625 0.21350 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.12425 0.12838 0.27038 0.11775
Libor 6 Month 0.15663 0.14938 0.33250 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.23875 0.23738 0.46088 0.22988
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
