Pakistan censures India for denying opportunity to address UNSC meeting

Pakistan on Monday criticised India for denying Pakistan an opportunity to address the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the prevailing political and security situation in Afghanistan.

Addressing on the sidelines of the Security Council meeting on Monday, which Pakistan was not permitted to attend, the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said that India was involved in "blocking Pakistan and other neighbours" from addressing the escalating crisis in Afghanistan.

"This is most regrettable because Pakistan has an important contribution to make at this vital juncture," said Akram.

The diplomat stated that "India's partisan and obstructionist actions are an illustration of the hatred for Pakistani existence in India", adding that "they plan to continue the conflict in Afghanistan and to continue the sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan from Afghanistan".

Pakistan committed to inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan: NSC

"It could be neutralised once peace is restored to Afghanistan. We're not surprised by India's anti-Pakistan partisanship. This confirms Pakistan's long-held contention that India does not deserve to be on the Security Council, much less to aspire to become a permanent member of the council," Akram said.

The diplomat also noted that India is in violation of the resolutions of the Security Council on Kashmir, saying that New Dehli is in the process of conducting a campaign of genocide against the people of Kashmir with 900,000 troops deployed in the occupied territory.

Akram questioned Indian interference in the matter, especially in light of the Security Council permitting Afghan Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai to address the meeting. "While blocking Pakistan and other neighbours of Afghanistan from addressing the Council, the representative of a now-defunct regime has been invited to speak to the Council."

Pakistan calls upon Afghan leaders to work together

"Ambassador Isaczai is an esteemed colleague but the person who has appointed him has fled Afghanistan because of a betrayal from some of his own ministers and the army chiefs," said Akram.

It is unclear on whose behalf Ambassador Isaczai is participating in the Security Council, he said.

"If we were allowed to address the council today, I would have informed them of the National Security Committee (held on Monday) where the overall situation of Afghanistan was discussed."

Pakistan's civil and military leadership reaffirmed on Monday that Islamabad is committed to playing its part in facilitating "inclusive political settlement" in Afghanistan, adding that the way forward for Kabul is to ensure the representation of "all ethnic groups."

The policy statement issued following the National Security Committee meeting on Monday also noted that "Pakistan was a victim" of the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan and therefore, desired peace and stability in the neighborhood.

The meeting emphasised that the world must recognise the sacrifices made by Pakistan over four decades.

The meeting was summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the backdrop of the Afghan Taliban's takeover of Kabul and the looming uncertainty over the political and security situation in Afghanistan, which could have implications for Pakistan and the wider region.