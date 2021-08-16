ANL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.21%)
ASC 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.56%)
ASL 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
BOP 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.04%)
FFBL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
FFL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.33%)
FNEL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.7%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.12%)
GGL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.7%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.07%)
KAPCO 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.53%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.45%)
MLCF 42.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
NETSOL 148.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.25 (-2.78%)
PACE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.78%)
PAEL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.63%)
POWER 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.67%)
PTC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.57%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.67%)
UNITY 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.45%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
BR100 5,027 Decreased By ▼ -63.73 (-1.25%)
BR30 25,016 Decreased By ▼ -518.69 (-2.03%)
KSE100 46,700 Decreased By ▼ -470.26 (-1%)
KSE30 18,691 Decreased By ▼ -164.68 (-0.87%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
China blue-chips slip as growth outlook falters

  • At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.1%. The CSI300 industrials sub-index fell 1.11% and the SSE Resource sub-index fell 2.83% on the faltering demand outlook
Reuters 16 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: China blue-chips slipped on Monday after disappointing economic data raised fresh concerns over the outlook for the world's second-largest economy, but expectations of more policy support to bolster a wobbly recovery put a floor under the drop.

** China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs the economic recovery is losing momentum.

** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.1%. The CSI300 industrials sub-index fell 1.11% and the SSE Resource sub-index fell 2.83% on the faltering demand outlook.

Australia shares rise on upbeat results; gold miners, banks shine

** At the same time, China's central bank injected 600 billion yuan ($92.61 billion) in medium-term loans into the financial system on Monday, more than expected, in what many market participants interpreted as an effort to prop up the economy.

** The Shanghai Composite index inched up 0.03% to 3,517.34.

** Investor sentiment around Chinese tech firms also took another hit following a state media commentary on the weekend calling for stronger vetting of online games and "zero tolerance" toward those that distort history.

** The CSI Info Tech sub-index fell 0.32%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended 0.63% lower and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.307%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was 0.6% weaker, while Japan's Nikkei index closed 1.62% lower.

** At 0707 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4791 per US dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.4767.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 1.3% and the CSI300 has fallen 5.2%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 13.8%.

Shanghai stocks have risen 3.53% this month.

CSI300 Index China blue chips slipped CSI300 industrials

