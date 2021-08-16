ANL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.31%)
ASC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.34%)
ASL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
FFBL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FFL 19.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.17%)
FNEL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.03%)
GGL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
KAPCO 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
MDTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MLCF 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 151.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.54%)
PACE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.38%)
PAEL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.54%)
PRL 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.47%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.27%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.46%)
UNITY 37.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
BR100 5,059 Decreased By ▼ -31.92 (-0.63%)
BR30 25,275 Decreased By ▼ -259.49 (-1.02%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -278.55 (-0.59%)
KSE30 18,759 Decreased By ▼ -96 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Tokyo's Nikkei closes down for third straight session

  • The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.62 percent, or 453.96 points, to 27,523.19, while the broader Topix index fell 1.61 percent, or 31.41 points, to 1,924.98
AFP 16 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down for a third consecutive session on Monday as concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Japan continued to weigh on the market.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.62 percent, or 453.96 points, to 27,523.19, while the broader Topix index fell 1.61 percent, or 31.41 points, to 1,924.98.

"Concern remains strong over the economic impact of record coronavirus cases in Japan," said Yoshihiro Okumura of Chibagin Asset Management.

Japan has seen nationwide daily cases top 20,000 in recent days, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant.

The cabinet office released data on Monday showing the world's third-largest economy grew 0.3 percent in the three months to June, slightly more than expected despite the virus surge and new restrictions.

But "market sentiment remains weak," Okumura told AFP.

"Tokyo stocks are expected to trade in a tight range for the rest of the week as players look for fresh trading factors," he added.

The dollar fetched 109.41 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 109.57 in New York Friday afternoon.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group dropped 2.13 percent to 6,505 yen with Nissan down 3.79 percent at 593.5 yen.

But FujiFilm Holdings jumped 6.78 percent to 8,517 yen after the digital imaging and medical equipment maker upgraded its full-year forecast.

