France to begin Kabul airlift by Monday evening
16 Aug 2021
PARIS: France will evacuate its first nationals from the fallen Afghan capital Kabul to a base in the United Arab Emirates by Monday evening, defence minister Florence Parly said.
"We are planning to carry out the first rotation between now and the end of this Monday," Parly said on France Info radio, adding there were several dozens of French citizens to be evacuated along "with people under our protection."
