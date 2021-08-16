ANL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.31%)
ASC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.34%)
ASL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
FFBL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FFL 19.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.17%)
FNEL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.03%)
GGL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
KAPCO 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
MDTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MLCF 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 151.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.54%)
PACE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.38%)
PAEL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.54%)
PRL 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.47%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.27%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.46%)
UNITY 37.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
BR100 5,059 Decreased By ▼ -31.92 (-0.63%)
BR30 25,275 Decreased By ▼ -259.49 (-1.02%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -278.55 (-0.59%)
KSE30 18,759 Decreased By ▼ -96 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
France to begin Kabul airlift by Monday evening

  • We are planning to carry out the first rotation between now and the end of this Monday
AFP 16 Aug 2021

PARIS: France will evacuate its first nationals from the fallen Afghan capital Kabul to a base in the United Arab Emirates by Monday evening, defence minister Florence Parly said.

"We are planning to carry out the first rotation between now and the end of this Monday," Parly said on France Info radio, adding there were several dozens of French citizens to be evacuated along "with people under our protection."

US troops arrive in Afghan capital to assist evacuations

france United Arab Emirates Florence Parly Afghan capital Kabul

