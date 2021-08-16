ANL 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
ASC 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.28%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FFL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.02%)
GGL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
MDTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.07%)
NETSOL 151.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.75%)
PACE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
POWER 8.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.9%)
TELE 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
TRG 164.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.27%)
UNITY 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.45%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,071 Decreased By ▼ -20.33 (-0.4%)
BR30 25,379 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.61%)
KSE100 46,963 Decreased By ▼ -207.33 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,776 Decreased By ▼ -79.17 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Deutsche Bank hires 3 Credit Suisse wealth management execs in SE Asia push

  • Urs Brudermann, at Credit Suisse for the past 11 years and most recently as team leader for Thailand, joins Deutsche's wealth management arm as managing director and group head of Southeast Asia, Deutsche said in a statement
Reuters 16 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Deutsche Bank Wealth Management said on Monday it has hired three executives from Credit Suisse to work across Southeast Asia as part of an ongoing expansion strategy for the region.

Urs Brudermann, at Credit Suisse for the past 11 years and most recently as team leader for Thailand, joins Deutsche's wealth management arm as managing director and group head of Southeast Asia, Deutsche said in a statement.

Also making the move from Credit Suisse is Shawn Ngoh, who primarily manages ultra-high net worth clients across Southeast Asia, and joins Deutsche Bank Wealth Management as a director. Meanwhile Pichaya Prawanmeet has been appointed vice president, the statement said.

Goldman Sachs to raise pay for junior investment bankers

Credit Suisse has been working to retain staff around the world as it grapples with the fallout from the recent Archegos and Greensill Capital scandals.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment on the three departures.

Credit Suisse is considering merging its three wealth divisions - the international business, Swiss business and a separate Asia Pacific division - into one, Reuters reported on June 30.

A merged wealth management unit could either combine the Asia-Pacific and International Wealth Management divisions, or further fold in the bank's private banking business for ultra-wealthy customers in its home market, which now sits in its Swiss division.

In its second-quarter results, Credit Suisse said it had hired 60 people across its Asia-Pacific division in the past six months.

Credit Suisse Deutsche Bank Southeast Asia

Deutsche Bank hires 3 Credit Suisse wealth management execs in SE Asia push

Dawood optimistic about $50bn export target prospects

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 88,588 as virus spreads

National Security Committee to take up Afghan situation on Monday

Kamyab Pakistan Programme: SAPM identifies several 'flaws' in lending plan

Power and gas: ECC may extend concessional tariffs to industry today

Cyber attack on FBR website: Taxpayers' data is secure

Light diesel, kerosene oil prices raised

Pakistan closes Torkham border

Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off regulatory pressure

Afghan team lands in Islamabad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters