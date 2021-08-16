NSC to take up Afghan situation today

ISLAMABAD: An emergency meeting of the National Security Committee is expected on Monday (Aug 16) to take stock of the situation amid Taliban takeover of Kabul.

The source told Business Recorder that the committee is expected to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, to be attended by all three services chiefs, ministers of finance, defence, interior, foreign affairs as well as the National Security Adviser.

They said that among various important issues, the committee will discuss whether Pakistan should recognize Taliban as they have taken over Afghanistan and all their senior leadership including President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

The meeting will also contemplate on accepting the Afghan refugees who will certainly pour in, they said, adding that a decision to keep them strictly in camps on Pakistan side without allowing them to blend into the population will also be made.

The top security panel will also discuss its policy on what could be done if the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan gives birth to extremism and militancy in Pakistan.

They said that the military leadership will also brief the panel about the threats emanating from the evolving situation in Afghanistan particularly the concerns with regard to possible infiltration of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants under the guise of refugees.

The committee will also discuss the overall situation on the western border and the security measures taken in the wake of Taliban takeover of the border areas including Nooristan and Torkham on Afghanistan side.

