Pakistan

Pakistan calls upon Afghan leaders to work together

Ali Hussain 16 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday called upon the Afghan leaders to work together to address the evolving situation and craft a way forward for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"We continue to closely follow the developments in the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan," Foreign Office said late on Sunday, in response to the situations in Afghanistan following Taliban takeover Kabul.

"We believe it is imperative that the Afghan leaders work together to address the evolving situation and craft a way forward for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan," it further stated. It added that Pakistan has consistently emphasized that a political solution is indispensible. Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role in promoting this goal, it added.

"In our view, achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and bringing an end to the four-decades long conflict is a shared responsibility of the international community," it asserted, adding that Pakistan hopes that "our collective efforts will help bring lasting peace, progress and prosperity to Afghanistan."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan calls upon Afghan leaders to work together

