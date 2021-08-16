Special cell set up in Kabul to facilitate int'l media evacuation: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said a special cell had been set up at Pakistan press section in Kabul to facilitate evacuation of the international media personnel from Kabul.
In a tweet, he said the press section had received hundreds of visa applications from the international media personnel for facilitating their eviction from Afghanistan. The minister also prayed for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Pakistan not closing down its embassy in Kabul: FO
