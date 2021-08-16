Extension in FPCCI chief's term: MoC to consult all chambers, associations

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Secretary Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui has said that the Commerce Ministry will consult all chambers and associations on the proposed extension in the term of the President of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Talking to a delegation comprising Member National Assembly Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, Secretary General of United Business Group Pakistan Zafar Bakhtawari and former Vice President of FPCCI Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry, Secretary Commerce said that the proposal to extend the presidency of FPCCI for two years was not put forward by the Ministry of Commerce but was a private member's bill and his ministry would take all the chambers and federation into confidence.

He further said that Khalid Tawab's appeal for the FPCCI elections was before the Cabinet Committee and in the light of its decision, the DGTO would take necessary action.

Secretary general of United Business Group Pakistan (FPCCI) said that eight months have passed since Khalid Tawab's appeal in the FPCCI elections and a decision should be taken soon.

He was of the view that justice delayed is Justice denied , adding that extending the term of the FPCCI presidency to two years could bring the business community to the streets, just as extending the term of office of the Prime Minister or President from five to ten years.

He added that government decisions should be in the best interest of the people and the business community and the term of the presidency should remain one year.

Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry said that the government should not take any decision in haste and if it is necessary to extend the period then a business referendum should be held on it.

