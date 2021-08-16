Mushaal flays India for genocide of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has lashed out at India for celebrating its Independence Day when their fascist government is carrying out genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people.

Mullick, who is also the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, in her video message on India's Independence Day, which was observed as a 'Black Day' on both sides of Kashmiri on Sunday, said that the Kashmiris had expressed extreme resentment and anger over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that as long as the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not allowed to determine their future through self-determination as per the resolutions passed by the UN Security Council, hoisting big flags and organizing celebration events in IIOJK by India and its local collaborators will be treated as nothing but coercion and bullying.

She vowed that the Kashmiri people could not be deprived of their right to self-determination for long and they would take their just struggle to its logical end.

Mushaal also said that India is pursuing a policy of misleading the people of its country, as well as, the world about Kashmir, so it is resorting to such cheap measures like hoisting flags, etc. But the majority of the people of Jammu Kashmir have nothing to do with it and they will put it into practice on August 15 with a full-scale strike and complete civil curfew, she said. "Indian so-called democracy led by fascist Modi and the right-wing party, BJP, have been badly exposed at international level since the brutal and oppressive actions were taken against the Kashmiris on the 5th August 2019," she added.

Mushaal said that there is no legitimacy of India to celebrate its Independence Day when it has snatched the birth right of independence for the Kashmiris for over seven decades.