ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Mushaal flays India for genocide of Kashmiris

INP 16 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has lashed out at India for celebrating its Independence Day when their fascist government is carrying out genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people.

Mullick, who is also the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, in her video message on India's Independence Day, which was observed as a 'Black Day' on both sides of Kashmiri on Sunday, said that the Kashmiris had expressed extreme resentment and anger over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that as long as the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not allowed to determine their future through self-determination as per the resolutions passed by the UN Security Council, hoisting big flags and organizing celebration events in IIOJK by India and its local collaborators will be treated as nothing but coercion and bullying.

She vowed that the Kashmiri people could not be deprived of their right to self-determination for long and they would take their just struggle to its logical end.

Mushaal also said that India is pursuing a policy of misleading the people of its country, as well as, the world about Kashmir, so it is resorting to such cheap measures like hoisting flags, etc. But the majority of the people of Jammu Kashmir have nothing to do with it and they will put it into practice on August 15 with a full-scale strike and complete civil curfew, she said. "Indian so-called democracy led by fascist Modi and the right-wing party, BJP, have been badly exposed at international level since the brutal and oppressive actions were taken against the Kashmiris on the 5th August 2019," she added.

Mushaal said that there is no legitimacy of India to celebrate its Independence Day when it has snatched the birth right of independence for the Kashmiris for over seven decades.

